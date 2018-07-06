Expert: Unique armored tin plates are developed for Armenia army

Unique armored tin plates have been developed for the needs of Armenia’s army.
Stepan Petrosyan, director of the Semiconductor Nanoelectronics Laboratory at the Institute of Radiophysics and Electronics of Armenia, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“A special crystal material, which is extremely strong and has other interesting properties, has been synthesized [by us] on the basis of perlite,” Petrosyan said. “Based on it, an arbitrary form of protective structures can be created; in particular, curved armored tin plates have been created, and which can be included in a full package of bulletproof vests.
“We believe that the Ministry of Defense [of Armenia] will place an order [for this product] over the course of this year, and this year we will provide our military servicemen with the first batch of domestic armored tin plates, called Vahan [(shield)].”
Stepan Petrosyan added that there was an interest in this product from abroad too.