Newspaper: Armenia ex-President develops former ruling party “restart” plan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Third President and former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Chairman Serzh Sargsyan has developed a recovery and restart plan for the party: to be “cleaned” of the odious figures, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“He has selected 3 intellectual and least discredited RPA faces—[National Assembly deputy speaker] Arpine Hovhannisyan, [former Minister of Justice] Davit Harutyunyan, [former Minister of Defense] Vigen Sargsyan—who shall carry out the restart, and who are acceptable in the West. And the US authorities, according to rumors, even welcome this ‘restoration.’

“Serzh Sargsyan periodically meets with the [RPA] political extended makeup, or the ‘trio that develops a recovery plan,’ [and] discusses how to restore the RPA’s standing and not to lose in the [forthcoming snap parliamentary] elections,” wrote Hraparak.
