Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are liberalizing economic arena
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are liberalizing economic arena
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has called on Sisian town residents living abroad to invest in their hometown.

Pashinyan, on Thursday made this appeal at his public assembly with the residents of Sisian, in Syunik Province.

“We now are liberalizing the economic arena,” Pashinyan said. “People will know that they can invest in Armenia.

“I urge the Sisian residents [living abroad] not to send aid [to], but to make investments, create jobs [in Sisian]. I guarantee [you]: no one will take a share in your business.”

In the PM’s words, the government is now working towards zeroing the misspending of the budget.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
