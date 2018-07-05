Pashinyan: There no longer are and will not be “untouchables” in Armenia

There no longer are and will not be “untouchable” people in Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said the aforementioned at his public assembly with the residents of Goris town, in Syunik Province.

“I don’t care who has committed a crime, or any unlawful action; such persons shall be held accountable,” Pashinyan noted. “We will put and end to and uproot ‘boundlessness’ [by someone in power] in the Republic of Armenia. The time of the feudalists and the ‘little princes’ has passed [in the country].”

But the PM noted that all this is possible thanks to the people’s support, and said he has this support.

“[But] at whichever moment I sense that I don’t have your support, I will not stay in the Prime Minister’s office for one second.”