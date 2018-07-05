Armenia’s Pashinyan: Charity should be aimed at development

It’s better that public transit in Goris operates with a symbolic fare, but it operates in the entire enlarged community.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday noted the aforementioned at his talk with the community leaders of Syunik Province, at the Goris city hall. He noted this in response to a person’s complaint about the public transit problem in the enlarged Goris community.

Also, the PM urged the mayor of Goris to think about long-term infrastructure development.

Pashinyan said charity should be aimed at development.

“If charity isn’t aimed at development but is aimed at conservation, it’s not good,” he said.