Premier: Process of establishing lawfulness in Armenia is unstoppable

There are facts that non-existent workers are being registered in the institutions that are under the jurisdiction of communities.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday said the abovementioned at his talk with the community leaders of Syunik Province, at the Goris city hall.

“I want to call on everyone: if there are such phenomena, they [should be] eliminated at once,” he noted.

The PM stressed that, under the new situation in Armenia, the task of each and everyone should be to spend state funds in a maximum efficient and targeted way.

“You are all exempt from [any future] corruption obligations,” Pashinyan told the community leaders in attendance. “People need to sense the [respective] changes.”

He added that the process of establishing lawfulness in Armenia was unstoppable.

“[But] our objective is not to stuff people in prisons; this is a low down objective,” Nikol Pashinyan said. “Our objective is to restore the damage caused to the state.”