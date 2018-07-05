Georgia citizen brought to criminal account for calls for taking Armenia ambassador hostage

A person has been brought to criminal account for his appeal for taking Armenia’s ambassador to Georgia hostage. This is about the social media call that was made during the armed clashes in 2016, in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

According to the documents of this criminal case, the person, who is charged with making a public appeal for terrorism, is a Georgian citizen.

As per InterpressNews, during the brief war in Artsakh in April 2016, the defendant had urged—on Facebook—Azerbaijanis living in Georgia to assemble outside the embassy of Armenia in capital city Tbilisi. He had added that the national flag of Armenia should be burned, the embassy building should be broken into, and the ambassador should be taken hostage.

Even though this call was not implemented, the criminal prosecution against the person who made this appeal commenced about two years later. During that period the respective investigation was waiting for official responses—including from Facebook—which would confirm that the person who had posted this call was indeed the one against whom it planned to launch a criminal prosecution.

Once the formal charges were brought against this person, bail was selected as a precautionary measure.

The case is being heard at court.