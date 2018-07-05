News
Armenia PM complains about state of Meghri customs checkpoint area
Armenia PM complains about state of Meghri customs checkpoint area
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

During his visit Thursday to the Meghri Free Economic Zone of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the area of the Meghri customs checkpoint, at the border with Iran.

“I didn’t get a very good impression while passing through here,” Pashinyan said in particular. “Is it hard to improve these areas? This is a semi-savage area!”

The PM stressed that this was people’s first impression of Armenia when entering the country.

Pashinyan ordered to improve and clean up the area of the customs checkpoint.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
