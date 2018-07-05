Greece grants asylum to Turkish soldier

A Greek committee granted asylum on Thursday to a Turkish soldier who fled to Greece with seven other officers after a failed coup attempt against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in 2016, Reuters reported quoting judicial sources.

The decision is expected to anger Ankara, which accuses the fugitives of involvement in the abortive coup and wants them all handed over. It says Athens is harboring ‘coupists’. The soldiers deny any wrongdoing and say they fear for their lives.

“This is the third officer to be granted asylum (by the committee),” said one of the lawyers working on the case, speaking on condition of anonymity.