Armenian President receives Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received on Thursday Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, presidential press service reported.
Greeting the guest, the President Sarkissian stressed the role of CIS in strengthening and expanding cooperation between the member states.He attached great importance to deepening ties in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The CIS Executive Secretary highly appreciated the involvement of Armenia in the activities of the organization and expressed satisfaction with the effective cooperation established between the representatives of Armenia and the CIS Executive Secretariat.