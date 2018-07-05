News
Nikol Pashinyan visits Meghri Free Economic Zone
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan visited Meghri Free Economic Zone (FEZ) within the framework of his working visit to Syunik province.

The Prime Minister inspected the territory of the FEZ, got acquainted with the infrastructure and planned work.

According to the approved project, the construction of a free  economic zone is planned to be completed in 2 stages. At the first  stage, the minimum necessary conditions for its work and organization  of work with companies interested in the activities of FEZ on the  ground were created. At the second stage, expansion of the territory  is planned. The work is planned to be completed during the current  year.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
