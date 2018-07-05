Nikol Pashinyan visits Meghri Free Economic Zone

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan visited Meghri Free Economic Zone (FEZ) within the framework of his working visit to Syunik province.
The Prime Minister inspected the territory of the FEZ, got acquainted with the infrastructure and planned work.
According to the approved project, the construction of a free economic zone is planned to be completed in 2 stages. At the first stage, the minimum necessary conditions for its work and organization of work with companies interested in the activities of FEZ on the ground were created. At the second stage, expansion of the territory is planned. The work is planned to be completed during the current year.