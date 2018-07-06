News
Venezuela threatens US with “making another Vietnam”
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Diosdado Cabello, President of the Constituent National Assembly of Venezuela, has threatened the US with “making another Vietnam,” if the American leadership decides to invade the country, reported El Tiempo.

“They [the US] don’t even know how they will get out [of Venezuela] later; if they try to enter our homeland, they will swallow dust,” said Cabello. “We will become another Vietnam to them; we will become their nightmare.”

At a meeting in August 2017, when US sanctions against Venezuela were discussed, President Donald Trump had asked his advisers about the possibility of a US military invasion into this country.
