News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 06
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.95
EUR
561.86
RUB
7.63
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia PM holds from wrong place
Newspaper: Armenia PM holds from wrong place
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia is bewildered as to why search and arrest were decided for former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan, in the ongoing criminal case into the events that had occurred in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper. 

“Of course, he should have been questioned. But they should not have laid the entire case on the 72-year-old man. True, he is not a symbol of justice, honesty; but he has a great contribution to the [Armenian] army.

“If they want to solve the March 1 case, they should start from the police. Whatever was done [in those days] was done by the Police Internal Troops, which are subject to the President. So, [Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan has held from the wrong place,” wrote Hraparak.

As reported earlier, a decision was made Tuesday about including Mikayel Harutyunyan in this aforesaid criminal case as a defendant, and on charges of overthrowing—with prior agreement with some other persons—the constitutional order in Armenia, between February 23 and March 2, 2008.

As per the indictment, Harutyunyan and several other officials at the time had violated an article in the Constitution of 2008.  Accordingly, they actually had established martial law in Armenia and used the armed forces on political matters—and against people attending peaceful rallies.

A search has been declared for Mikayel Harutyunyan, and a petition has been filed with the court that he be arrested.

The investigation is still in progress.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM in Vayots Dzor, meets with protesters against Amulsar gold mine operation
For the past thirteen days, these activists have blocked all roads leading to this mine…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are liberalizing economic arena
In the PM’s words, the government is now working towards zeroing the misspending of the budget…
 Armenia Premier: Community enlargement process is controversial
Pashinyan pledged that the new government will not enlarge communities without the consent of their residents…
 Armenia PM in Sisian: Velvet revolution’s victory is that of everyone
Don’t let anyone take away your victory...
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-President develops former ruling party “restart” plan
The US authorities, according to rumors, even welcome this “restoration”…
 Armenia PM is in Syunik
Pashinyan is paying a working visit to the province…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news