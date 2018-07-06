News
Council of Europe calls to ensure participation of 40% of women in parliament
Council of Europe calls to ensure participation of 40% of women in parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Council of Europe called to ensure participation of 40% of women in the parliament, said the secretary of the commission dealing with the electoral legislation reform.

Daniel Ioannisyan recalled that although according to the current regulations, every fourth candidate in the proportional list should be a woman, but because of the territorial electoral order, women make only 18 percent instead of 25 percent in the Armenian parliament.

Ioannisyan stressed that the quota for the participation of women in the parliament should be such that the society could see women’s engagement in politics, and realize that this is normal.

“But I do not think that this number should be very high, it will be too artificial,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
