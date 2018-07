Turkey threatens with countermeasures if Washington decided to impose sanctions due to the purchase Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems by Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during the meeting with Anadolu agency editors.

“They say ‘if you buy the S-400, we’ll impose sanctions.’ If you impose sanctions, you will see our answer. If you want such relations, then this is your choice,” the Foreign Minister said, Sputnik reported.