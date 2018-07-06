News
Friday
July 06
Armenia PM on latest discoveries: In some cases I’m shocked by the cynicism of the practice
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Third President Serzh Sargsyan and no one from his family have tried to contact Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia. 

Pashinyan himself on Friday told about the abovementioned to RFE/RL Armenian Service, during his stopover at Areni village, along the lines of his two-day working visit to Syunik and Vayots Dzor Provinces. He noted this when asked whether any one of Sargsyan’s family members had contacted him, since an ongoing criminal investigation has already reached them.

“We are not going after someone’s family, or an individual,” Pashinyan noted. “We are going after reports, petitions, operative data of law enforcement bodies.”

The PM stressed that there shall be lawfulness in Armenia, “and law enforcement bodies should work effectively.”

And when asked whether he had expected such amount of discoveries, Nikol Pashinyan noted as follows: “I can’t make conclusions yet on the amount. But in some cases, I’m shocked by the cynicism of the practice.”
