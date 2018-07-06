Armenia PM: There is certain politico-military tension

There is certain political and politico-military tension; and with this, everything is said.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday told the aforementioned to reporters, in Areni village of Vayots Dzor Province, as he responded to the query on the tension at military positions.

“I want you to neither overestimate nor underestimate this situation,” he added.

Also, the PM recalled that all Armenian authorities had recorded that there was no peace agreement yet on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

“We have a ceasefire,” Pashinyan added. “And immediately after the establishment of the ceasefire, we constantly have incidents of ceasefire violations; this is the situation, which we shall treat accordingly.”