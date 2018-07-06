Karabakh President, France former mayor confer on bilateral ties

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Friday received member of the Artsakh-France friendship circle, former mayor of the French commune of Vienne, Jacques Remiller.
The interlocutors discussed Artsakh-France ties, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The President noted that the development of relations with France is among the priorities of Artsakh’s foreign political agenda, and he expressed gratitude to Remiller for his active participation in deepening and expanding bilateral relations.