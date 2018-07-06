News
Political scientist: Azerbaijan tries to return Armenia to negotiation table
Political scientist: Azerbaijan tries to return Armenia to negotiation table
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan is trying to bring Armenia back to the negotiating table on Karabakh issue by escalating tension on the line of contact, political scientist Alexander Manasyan told reporters on Friday.

According to him, Baku doesn't intend to conduct negotiations with Karabakh and tries to return Armenia to the negotiation table after the statement of the prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan who noted that Artsakh's interests in negotiation process will be represented by Stepanakert. "This should not be allowed, because Baku seeks to involve Yerevan as one of the parties of the Karabakh conflict," Manasyan said.

At the same time, he excluded the possibility of large-scale military operations on the  line of contact.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
