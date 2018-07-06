NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 6.07.2018

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan visited Vayots Dzor Province.

He met with the demonstrators who are protesting against the operation of the Amulsar gold mine and representatives of Lydian Armenia company which is operating the mine.

For the past thirteen days, these activists have blocked all roads leading to this mine, and they demand that its operation be stopped.

Speaking during the meeting, PM said he would not have wished that such a mine would be near Jermuk town. He said an examination is needed to determine the possible negative impact on water quality in case of exploitation of the Amulsar mine. However, the parties did not reach an agreement.

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia had received information that a large number of drugs and weapons were hidden at an apartment in capital city Yerevan which belonged to Narek Sargsyan, 31—the nephew of third President Serzh Sargsyan.

The officers detained Serob Sahakyan and Vladimir Shahinyants while leaving a building in Yerevan, and with suitcases. Drugs, 4 pistols, bullets, pills, pipes, drops, and several other items were found and confiscated in these suitcases.

Narek Sargsyan and his bodyguard, Artem Petrosyan, have been included in the ongoing criminal investigation as defendants, a search has been declared for them, and arrest has been selected as preventive measure against them.

Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Sir Simon McDonald has arrived in Yerevan today.

He already met with Armenian Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan and is expected to meet with Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, and several other senior officials.

“1st meeting in Yerevan: 1st Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan who set out new government’s reform programme; UK supporting rule of law, education & economic reform,” Sir Simon McDonald tweeted

The Defense Minister of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, visited the southwestern border zone—the sector of Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan, on Friday morning.

“At the combat positions, Minister Tonoyan discussed—with the command of the military unit—the border situation, matters related to military service, and not only [that],” spokesperson for the Defense Ministry wrote.

Armenian Foreign Ministry commented on the reports about preparation for the meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

“If there is final agreement on the venue and date of the meeting, we will inform beforehand,” spokesperson for the Armenian MFA said.

Earlier Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov said the date of the ministerial meeting may be announced in the near future,” Popov told Azerbaijan’s APA agency.

Criminal charges have been filed against Eduard Babayan, the head of the security service of Prosperous Armenia Party leader and tycoon MP, Gagik Tsarukyan.

Charges were filed Thursday against Babayan, and for striking punches—together with a group of men—and deliberately causing life-threatening serious injuries to Vyacheslav Arutyunov.