Armenia FM and CIS Executive Secretary discuss cooperation issues
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received on Friday CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, the press service of the Armenian MFA reported.

During the meeting the FM noted that Armenia attached importance to the CIS role in the development of cooperation between member states and will continue its active involvement in all directions of the organization.

Sergei Lebedev valued Armenia’s participation in the initiatives of the organization and praised the traditional active cooperation with Armenia’s representatives.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas over cultural cooperation within the CIS, and highlighted the declaration of Goris and 2018 CIS cultural capital. Mnatsakanyan and Lebedev discussed the preparation for the upcoming CIS charter body sittings.

The Armenian FM reaffirmed commitment to continue active participation in cooperation within the CIS, including the development of bilateral relations between CIS countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
