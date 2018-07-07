Armenia snap parliamentary election may be held in November, MP says

YEREVAN. – Edmon Marukyan, a member of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that if they can complete the amendments to the country’s election law and reach mutual agreement with the other political forces by November, the snap parliamentary election in the country may be conducted at that time.
“The day of the elections will remain an intrigue,” Marukyan added, in particular. “I can’t say when the elections will be held; we all have to wait for developments. Whenever it will be, we are ready.
“[But] if anyone hopes that time will pass and majority will not be formed [at parliament] as a result of elections, it’s an inaccurate calculation.”