News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 07
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Show news feed
Armenia snap parliamentary election may be held in November, MP says
Armenia snap parliamentary election may be held in November, MP says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Edmon Marukyan, a member of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that if they can complete the amendments to the country’s election law and reach mutual agreement with the other political forces by November, the snap parliamentary election in the country may be conducted at that time.

“The day of the elections will remain an intrigue,” Marukyan added, in particular. “I can’t say when the elections will be held; we all have to wait for developments. Whenever it will be, we are ready.

“[But] if anyone hopes that time will pass and majority will not be formed [at parliament] as a result of elections, it’s an inaccurate calculation.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news