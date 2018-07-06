Peskov: Putin, Trump may discuss cybersecurity at July 16 summit

The issues of international cybersecurity may be included in the agenda of an upcoming summit between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Finland on July 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday.
"The issue of international cooperation for the purpose of ensuring cybersecurity has long been on the agenda," he said.
"So far, it has not found American colleagues’ understanding," the Kremlin spokesman said.
"At the same time, it cannot be ruled out that this issue will be raised at the upcoming talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States," Peskov said.