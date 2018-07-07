UK FCO Permanent Under-Secretary: UK has shown very consistent interest in Armenia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office visited Armenia on Friday and had a number of meeting with the senior Armenian officials. In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am Sir Simon McDonald spoke about the goal of his visit and UK’s attention to Armenia.

Your visit comes several weeks after the first British-Armenian business forum in Yerevan. So, we can assume that UK is more active in its policy towards Armenia. What is the aim of your visit to Armenia? Does your visit mean that UK is paying more attention to the development of relations with our country?

My first point is that the UK has always been interested in Armenia. Since independence, we have had diplomatic relations. We had non-resident ambassador, then permanent ambassador. I think the United Kingdom has shown a very consistent interest in Armenia. My second point is I agree this is a particularly interesting time in Armenia. We followed very closely the events in April. So, it is not a coincidence that since then there has been an uptick in visits from London.

This is my second time in Yerevan. It has been a very interesting visit today, because in all meetings that I have had, you feel the energy and the hope in the city and the country. This is an exciting time for Armenia, and it is good to be witness to that. I hope my country will be able to help in what is happening right now.

Which are UK’s priorities in the South Caucasus? Which is your focus in each of the three countries?

We have separate embassies in each of the capitals, because as you say Azerbaijan is very different from Georgia, which is very different from Armenia. We need to know all three thoroughly. We know that relations are not straightforward between the countries of the South Caucasus. We have a long diplomatic history, and we hope that some day we will be able to help you with some regional challenges. But, mostly we want to help each country. We have a lot to offer on education, on trade and business, and governance. We believe that we can work together in all areas of public life.

Do you expect that UK foreign policy may change after Brexit? Will UK be interested in developing relations with the European Neighborhood countries as it was within the European Union?

I think Brexit will change a lot of things in the United Kingdom. However, most of the effects will be quite close to home. We are clearly changing our relations with our continent, as to the further field, I think the interests will look the same after Brexit as they are now. I expect us to maintain high level of interest in the South Caucasus.

Armenia and Turkey have no diplomatic relations, but everything that happens in Turkey, including the internal politics, is apparently very important. Many EU member states have recently criticized Turkey's human rights record as well as numerous decisions by its leadership. What is UK's position on this? How do you see development of relations with Turkey, as it is one of the key players in this region?

Turkey is our ally. UK and Turkey are both members of NATO, and this is not changing with Brexit. We expect to continue to work closely with Turkey. In many ways the UK now has better relations with Turkey than other European countries, because the UK showed its support for President Erdogan during coup attempt two years ago. We stood for democratic institutions, and the president represents those diplomatic institutions. We have good relations, but it is not the point. The point is to use relationship to discuss everything that needs to be discussed. Having good relations allows us to have some of the more difficult conversations. If you have poor relations, you have less influence, because you are not having a conversation, which can influence. When the Prime Minister talks, whenForeign Secretary talks, Minister Alan Duncan talks to Turkish, they have a chance to discuss difficult issues, which need to be addressed.

