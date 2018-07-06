News
Armenian President receives filmmakers PeÅ Holmquist and Suzanne Khardalian
Armenian President receives filmmakers PeÅ Holmquist and Suzanne Khardalian
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting on Friday with prominent filmmakers PeÅ Holmquist and Suzanne Khardalian, as well as co-founder of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival Harutyun Khachatryan.

Holmquist and Khardalian are a Swedish couple known for their documentaries.

At the meeting the president highly valued the filmmakers’ creative interest towards Armenian history and culture, which has also raised the Armenian Genocide issue in the Swedish political and public circles.

The filmmakers gave a CD copy of the Grandma’s Tattoos movie to the president as a gift.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
