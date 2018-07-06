News
Serj Tankian inspired and impressed by government's fight against corruption
Serj Tankian inspired and impressed by government's fight against corruption
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian-American rock musician Serj Tankian is impressed with the recent actions being taken in the context of the fight against corruption.

"I am very excited and happy that the new government continues to work with this energy, and balance. I am here to stand and support them,"said the world-famous musician while answering a question of www.aravot.am.

The SOAD frontman was talking in Yerevan about the highly publicized Amulsar gold mine, the current protests around its operation and the mining industry in general.

Tankian claims that mining is dangerous for the country in terms of nature protection.

“As a business, the mining industry is already outdated and smarter, green actions must be found for the country,” Tankian said.
