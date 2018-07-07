News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 07
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Show news feed
UK to continue preparing for Brexit scenario without deal
UK to continue preparing for Brexit scenario without deal
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Great Britain will continue preparing for a Brexit scenario without signing a deal on further cooperation with the European Union. 

The aforementioned is noted in a UK government statement which was disseminated after Friday’s government session, reported Russian News Agency TASS.

The statement reads that even though the UK continues to be convinced that reaching an agreement on establishing good and stable relations is in the interests of both sides, it also has came to the conclusion that it is necessary to continue preparing for several potential scenarios—including a Brexit without a deal.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news