UK to continue preparing for Brexit scenario without deal

Great Britain will continue preparing for a Brexit scenario without signing a deal on further cooperation with the European Union.
The aforementioned is noted in a UK government statement which was disseminated after Friday’s government session, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
The statement reads that even though the UK continues to be convinced that reaching an agreement on establishing good and stable relations is in the interests of both sides, it also has came to the conclusion that it is necessary to continue preparing for several potential scenarios—including a Brexit without a deal.