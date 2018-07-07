News
US, N. Korea agree to set up working groups on denuclearization
US, N. Korea agree to set up working groups on denuclearization
Region:World News
Theme: Politics


During US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s talks in Pyongyang, an agreement was reached with respect to setting up working groups whose task will be to follow the implementation of certain steps toward the denuclearization of North Korea, reported Interfax news agency.

According to media outlets, Pompeo is tasked with getting a detailed denuclearization plan from Pyongyang.

The parties also discussed the matter of the repatriation of the remains of American soldiers who died during the Korean War, between 1950 and 1953, on the northern side of the Korean Peninsula.
