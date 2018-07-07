Armenia FM: Conflict settlement will not be stable, lasting without Karabakh’s decisive voice

Whatever agreement Armenia will agree on, the settlement will not be natural, stable, and lasting without the decisive voice of Artsakh.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told the above-said to Shant TV, and in connection with the avenues for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

“The voice of Karabakh is extremely important,” he said, “and that principle has been and remains on the agenda.”

Mnatsakanyan added that the Karabakh side is engaged in the peace process and is informed about the substance, content and direction of the negotiations, by way of Armenia.

“There are two key matters for us in the negotiation process: status and safety [of Artsakh]; it’s on these matters that we are trying to find what is called a ‘compromise,’” the minister noted, in particular. “Naturally, if we are going toward a pacific settlement, a compromise is placed at the core of a pacific settlement.

“The meaning of the negotiations is that the parties come out of the negotiations—satisfied.”