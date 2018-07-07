News
Armenia FM on Karabakh conflict settlement: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ format is the best
Armenia FM on Karabakh conflict settlement: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ format is the best
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

It is very important and fundamental that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are working in a quite consolidated way, and we welcome that approach.

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told the aforementioned to Shant TV, and regarding the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, who act as mediators for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

“The Minsk Group co-chairmanship has its very clear logic,” noted the FM. “They work together—in three [Russia, US, and France], and they keep the [peace] negotiations centered in this format.

“The format of the Minsk Group co-chairmanship best expresses the needed format, in which it’s achievable to maintain the dynamics and move towards the settlement of the matter through peace. We [the Armenian side to the Karabakh conflict] have welcomed and we welcome this format, and we are working within the framework of this format.”

The Armenian FM added that the co-chairs were doing their job well.

“They are quite well informed,” Mnatsakanyan said, in particular. “I’m confident that we have not had a problem in terms of their being informed. (…). I’m confident, or I hope, that there will be no reason for disappointment.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
