Mnatsakanyan: Armenia-EU agreement ratification process continues

There is no reason to doubt that the trend of ratification of the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will be maintained in the European countries, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told Shant TV.

He added that Armenia, for its part, was trying to prompt and be useful to its partners, so that this process will speed up.

“We [Armenia] are ready,” said the FM. “Our institutional capabilities are quite advanced, so that we start applying that agreement, so that we start coordinating and advancing—in that interdepartmental platform, in that format—the process of implementation of the points of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.”

Mnatsakanyan added that this is indispensable for Armenia, first and foremost.

“This is our [Armenia’s] problem; we must resolve this problem,” said the FM. “And in terms of capabilities, I feel myself very confident, and I very clearly know that we will take this [process] forward.”