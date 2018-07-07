News
FM Mnatsakanyan on Russia analysts’ anti-Armenian statements in Azerbaijan: It’s negative phenomenon
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan does not consider pleasing the steps, statements, and anti-Armenian expressions made by a group of Russian analysts who recently visited Azerbaijan.

Mnatsakanyan told Shant TV that these steps, statements, and expressions do not contribute to achieving a pacific settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and do not give any positive “message” to the peace process. “This is a negative phenomenon,” he noted.

But at the same time, the FM recalled that Armenia was developing its relations with Russia. In his words, there are fairly good foundations for improving mutual understanding and relations.

“The dynamics in this respect are positive,” noted Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. “[But] what is simultaneously happening can’t be welcome in any way.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
