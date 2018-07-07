News
Armenia FM on Karabakh peace talks: Now it’s necessary to decide what the next steps will be
Armenia FM on Karabakh peace talks: Now it’s necessary to decide what the next steps will be
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Madrid Principles have their clear place, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told Shant TV, in connection with the peace talks to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

“There is an evolution in the substance of the negotiation process,” Mnatsakanyan noted, in particular. “Now we are at the phase when we are getting engaged again in the process.”

The Armenian FM added that he had been in contact with his Russian and French colleagues, as well as with senior officials from US Department of State. 

Also, he informed that there will be some other steps very soon, and that the respective dynamics need to be maintained.

In his words, now it is necessary to decide what the next steps will be.

“Ensuring this process of engagement is very important to me, from the methodological aspect,” the FM noted, in particular. “We have stated the basic principles [toward resolving the conflict].”

But he noted that since now was the phase of new engagement, it was indispensable to speak very cautiously.

“We now are ensuring the continuation of the talks from where they were interrupted,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan added, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
