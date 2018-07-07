News
CSTO chief concerned over situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
CSTO chief concerned over situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov commented on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Nakhchivan direction. .

“At the CSTO Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in Almaty on June 11, 2018, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan informed his colleagues and the CSTO Secretary General about the intensification of the redeployment of the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan along the border with the Republic of Armenia from the side of Nakhchivan, their advancement to the area of ​​direct contact and the engineering works,” the statement by Khachaturov says.

The CSTO Secretariat is concerned with the reports on the dynamics of the development of events, which should not lead to a new round of escalation of the situation.

“Reaffirming the importance of taking measures aimed at creating an atmosphere that contributes the efforts to seek peaceful settlement of issues, the CSTO Secretariat is convinced of the need for an exclusively peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh problem within the framework of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is the only, as confirmed by the statement of the heads of CSTO member states as of 2017 that has an appropriate mandate of the international community,” the statement reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
