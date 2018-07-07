Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 155 times in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 155 times, from July 1 to 7.

During this time, the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with various-caliber shooting weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units continue to confidently master the operative and tactical situation, and they take the necessary steps to reliably maintain their combat positions.