Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 155 times in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 155 times in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 155 times, from July 1 to 7.

During this time, the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with various-caliber shooting weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units continue to confidently master the operative and tactical situation, and they take the necessary steps to reliably maintain their combat positions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
