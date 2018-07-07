Armenia president: I came to build today's Armenia in 7 years, but we did it in 7 days

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said he came to build today's Armenia in seven years, and “we did it in seven days”
According to him, today people walking along the streets of Armenia are different from those who walked six months ago. They are cheerful today, they are optimistic about the future, and one must be blind not to see this, the president said during “Security and Foreign Policy” youth forum in Yerevan on Saturday.
“The revolution, the establishment of social justice is a long process. This is not a coup that can be done in a day and finish it,” Sarkissian said.
As for the fight against corruption, in the president's opinion, not everything depends on the authorities. It is necessary that people themselves do not take and do not give bribes.
“It takes months, maybe years, to achieve this. What happened in our country was a revolution, because those who enjoy trust of people, and first of all young people, came to power,” he said.