Trump: The New York Times and The Washington Post will be out of business

The U.S. President said two leading newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post will be out of business in seven years, as they are spreading fake news.
“Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace,” he tweeted on Saturday.
According to earlier reports, the leadership of Twitter blocked over 70 million fake and suspicious accounts over the last two months to cut disinformation on the social network.