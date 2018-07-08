News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 08
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Show news feed
Trudeau accuser breaks silence on groping allegation
Trudeau accuser breaks silence on groping allegation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The woman who alleged Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched her inappropriately some two decades ago issued a statement Friday saying the incident happened as described — but she now wants to be left alone.

"I issue this statement reluctantly, in response to mounting media pressure to confirm that I was the reporter who was the subject of the Open Eyes editorial, published in the Creston Valley Advance in August of 2000," Rose Knight, the former journalist, wrote.

"The incident referred to in the editorial did occur, as reported. Mr. Trudeau did apologize the next day. I did not pursue the incident at the time and will not be pursuing the incident further. I have had no subsequent contact with Mr. Trudeau, before or after he became Prime Minister."

Knight, who said she has since left journalism, added she will not speak any further about the incident.

"The debate, if it continues, will continue without my involvement," she said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Shooting occurs in office of Maryland-based newspaper
The suspected shooter has been detained...
 Elon Musk intends to create Pravda website to rate truth of any article
Musk made a poll on Twitter whether to create such a website or now…
North Korea demands $10,000 ‘visa fee’ for foreign reporters to observe nuke site dismantling
North Korea said earlier this month that it will publicly dismantle the Punggye-ri site...
Fox News to pay $10 million in lawsuits
The TV channel and the company 21st Century Fox agreed to settle all 18 claims…
ECHR condemns Turkey over journalist jailings
Judges ordered Turkey to pay each man €21,500 euros...
 Garo Paylan calls to release jailed Turkish journalists
“Journalism is not a crime...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news