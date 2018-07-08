News
Pompeo did not give Kim Jong Un a ‘Rocket Man’ CD
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not give North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a CD containing the Elton John song “Rocket Man” during his time in Pyongyang this weekend, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saturday, Washington Post reported.

Speaking as Pompeo arrived in Tokyo, Nauert told reporters that the only thing Pompeo had left in Pyongyang was a letter to the North Korean leader from President Trump. "He didn't leave anything behind other than a letter," Nauert said.

Rumors about the alleged unusual gift were sparked by a report in the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo on Friday.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
