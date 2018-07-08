NATO fears Trump-Putin meeting will weaken security in Europe

Hundreds suffer food poisoning this weekend in Kuwait

Netanyahu: Israel will not tolerate Iranian entrenchment in Syria

Car crashes into a gas pipeline in Yerevan

Trudeau accuser breaks silence on groping allegation

At least 9 killed in attack on Somalia's interior ministry

Pompeo did not give Kim Jong Un a ‘Rocket Man’ CD

3000 evacuated ahead of fast-moving California wildfire

Armenia celebrates Vardavar (PHOTOS)

Vanadzor Technology Center hosts Engineering Forum-Expo (PHOTO)

Woman gives birth on Ural Airlines flight

Bloomberg presents updated Billionaires Index

Trump: The New York Times and The Washington Post will be out of business

2 killed in New Jersey house blast

Armenia president: I came to build today's Armenia in 7 years, but we did it in 7 days

CSTO chief concerned over situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Armenia’s Security Council chief meets CSTO Secretary General

2-year-old child dies in Yerevan hospital

Armenia FM on Karabakh peace talks: Now it’s necessary to decide what the next steps will be

Armenia third President’s brother, nephew, niece are included as defendants in criminal case

Mnatsakanyan: Armenia-EU agreement ratification process continues

MFA: Armenia has been and remains negotiating party

UK FCO Permanent Under-Secretary: UK has shown very consistent interest in Armenia (PHOTOS)

FM Mnatsakanyan on Russia analysts’ anti-Armenian statements in Azerbaijan: It’s negative phenomenon

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 155 times in passing week

Armenia FM on Karabakh conflict settlement: OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ format is the best

Armenia’s Mnatsakanyan: Meeting with Azerbaijan FM is planned for near future

Armenia FM: Conflict settlement will not be stable, lasting without Karabakh’s decisive voice

Armenia-US trade grew by 30% over 4 months, says Ambassador Mills

Why Pompeo preferred to meet with Armenia President, not with PM?

Armenia government message on combating corruption was very strong, US diplomat says

US ambassador: Armenia needs legitimate, fair elections

Newspaper: Manvel Grigoryan’s family leaves Etchmiadzin

US, N. Korea agree to set up working groups on denuclearization

UK to continue preparing for Brexit scenario without deal

EU allocates € 90 million to EU Trust Fund for Africa

Masis mayor's brother also arrested

Mayor of Masis sends open letter to Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian President holds meeting with UK Permanent Under Secretary Simon McDonald

Armenia snap parliamentary election may be held in November, MP says

Serj Tankian inspired and impressed by government's fight against corruption

Nikol Pashinyan meets with CIS’s Sergei Lebedev

Tragic car crash in Russia's Krasnodar - 8 people killed

Peskov: Putin, Trump may discuss cybersecurity at July 16 summit

Armenian President receives filmmakers PeÅ Holmquist and Suzanne Khardalian

Mayor of Armenia's Masis arrested

Nikol Pashinyan visits TUMO center (VIDEO)

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 6.07.2018

MFA: Yerevan welcomes London’s support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs efforts

Armenian president meets with cultural envoy of Putin

Political scientist: Azerbaijan tries to return Armenia to negotiation table

Mayor of Armenian town hands over his resignation

Armenia FM and CIS Executive Secretary discuss cooperation issues

Armenian President receives Arsinée Khanjian

Tractor falls into gorge in Armenia, driver dies

History and presence of Armenian-German relations discussed in Berlin

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Karabakh President, France former mayor confer on bilateral ties

Armenia defense minister visits border with Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia ambassador, Russia deputy FM discuss bilateral collaboration

CoE committee adopts Armenia anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing report

Armenia PM on latest discoveries: In some cases I’m shocked by the cynicism of the practice

Armenia PM: There is certain politico-military tension

PM Pashinyan reflects on Armenia agenda at upcoming NATO meeting

Yerevan comments on reports about preparation for Armenia-Azerbaijan FMs' meeting

Armenia tycoon MP’s bodyguard is arrested

Armenia’s Babloyan attends conference of La Francophonie parliaments’ speakers

Turkey threatens US with countermeasures

Armenian PM: It is necessary to carry out an examination on Amulsar, sides oppose initiative

Search is declared for Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew

Council of Europe calls to ensure participation of 40% of women in parliament

Massive arrests continue in Turkey: 270 military detained

Electoral legislation discussed by working group in Armenia parliament

Disputing parties do not reach agreement on Armenia gold mine issue

UK supports reforms in Armenia, Simon McDonald arrives in Yerevan

Armenia Premier on Amulsar gold mine: I would not have wanted for such mine near Jermuk town

Armenia PM proposes to discuss Amulsar gold mine issue with participation of both sides

Newspaper: Armenia PM holds from wrong place

Armenia PM in Vayots Dzor, meets with protesters against Amulsar gold mine operation

Expert: Unique armored tin plates are developed for Armenia army

Venezuela threatens US with “making another Vietnam”

Canada heat wave-linked death toll doubles to 33

Armenian Prime Minister meets with residents of Kapan

Nikol Pashinyan visits Meghri Free Economic Zone

Armenian President receives Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev

EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for six months

Merkel says would back cutting EU tariffs on US car imports

Greece grants asylum to Turkish soldier

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 5.07.2018

Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Russian military base in Gyumri

Karabakh President introduces new minister of nature protection and natural resources

Hrayr Tovmasyan explains purpose of his meeting with Serzh Sargsyan

Armen Sarkissian receives Serj Tankian and Garin Hovannisian

MEPs recommend EU to express deep concern at military build-up in Karabakh conflict zone

Tragic road accident in Gyumri, victim dies on the spot

Armenia PM complains about state of Meghri customs checkpoint area

Interpol breaks up organized crime network involving Armenians

Georgia citizen brought to criminal account for calls for taking Armenia ambassador hostage

Armenian ex-president's nephew suspected of attempted murder

Electoral legislation working group holds second meeting in Armenia parliament