Hundreds suffer food poisoning this weekend in Kuwait

More than 287 suffered food poisoning this weekend in Kuwait, after eating from a falafel restaurant in Hawally area, Gulf News reported.
The Ministry of Health activated emergency plans as the number of people suffering from food poisoning rose dramatically yesterday.
“A group of 192 patients was rushed to Mubarak Al Kabeer Hospital, 17 cases were admitted to Amiri Hospital, 23 to Farwaniya hospital, 6 to Alsabah hospital, 6 to Aladan hospital, 17 to Jahraa hospital, while private hopitals reported 22 cases” according to a statement by the Ministry of health.
The ministry has also assured the public that most of patients were allowed to leave the hospital after their condition improved, with the exception of 53 cases. They are still in hospitals but none is critical.