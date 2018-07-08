News
Death toll from heavy rain in western Japan reaches 80
Death toll from heavy rain in western Japan reaches 80
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The death toll from torrential rain and landslides in western Japan rose to 81 people on Sunday, with dozens still missing after more than 2,000, temporarily stranded in the city of Kurashiki, were rescued, Reuters reported.

Evacuation orders were in place for nearly 2 million people and landslide warnings were issued in many prefectures.

In hard-hit western Japan, emergency services and military personnel used helicopters and boats to rescue people from swollen rivers and buildings, including a hospital.

Scores of staff and patients, some still in their pajamas, were rescued from the isolated Mabi Memorial Hospital in boats rowed by members of Japan’s Self Defense Forces.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
