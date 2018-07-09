News
Monday
July 09
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Woman poisoned in Amesbury dies in hospital
Woman poisoned in Amesbury dies in hospital
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The woman who was poisoned by nerve agent in the town of Amesbury, England, died.

 According to Scotland Yard, detectives have launched a murder inquiry after the woman died in hospital this evening, Sunday, 8 July.

The woman has been formally identified as 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, from Durrington. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Counter Terrorism Policing Network and around 100 detectives are working round the clock alongside colleagues from Wiltshire police.

The man who was also poisioned remans critical.

Police claim the substance, by which they were poisoned, was examined in a UK government chemical laboratory, and it was concluded that this substance was the same nerve agent - Novichok - that had contaminated Sergei and Yulia Skripal
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
