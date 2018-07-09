Pashinyan: We need to stop the wheel of emigration, and to reverse it (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Our main goal is not only to stop the wheel of emigration, but to reverse it, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
His remark came at the closing event of the World Youth Union of the Armenian Apostolic Church.
Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians was present. Over 400 young people from the Armenian Diaspora from more than 20 countries of the world took part in the event.
“We want you to be here for the pilgrimage with your sisters, brothers, parents, relatives. We want you to come back more often and for longer visits so that we could think you came to Armenia not for a while, but will return to the United States, Russia, Europe, Lebanon, Australia and other places just for a while,” the PM said. “This is our goal, because Armenia is our motherland.”
Asked what is the top priority for the Government, the Prime Minister said: “One of the most important goals of our political power and our political activities is to stimulate large repatriation.