Overall 24 people were killed as the result of the train crash in Turkey, while 124 remain hospitalized, BBC reported.

Earlier was reported about 10 killed and 73 injured when a commuter train derailed on Sunday in Turkey's northwestern Tekirdag province.

Heavy rain caused the ground between the culvert and the rail to collapse, the Ministry of Transport, Shipping and Communications of Turkey said in a statement.

Police and firefighters used helicopters to transport survivors.