News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 09
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Show news feed
Liturgy to be served at Surb Khach Church in Turkey
Liturgy to be served at Surb Khach Church in Turkey
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society, Culture

The liturgy will be served at Surb Khach Armenian Church on Akhtamar Island after a three-year interruption, Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople reported.

Since 2010, a pilgrimage has been organized, but in the past three years the Turkish authorities have banned the holding of the liturgy "for security purposes.”

The Patriarchate of Constantinople applied to the relevant authorities for a liturgy on Akhtamar and received permission. This year the pilgrimage will take place on September 9 along with liturgy at 11:00.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Holy Land churches accuse authorities of failing to keep commitment
They criticized the “scandalous bill: and accused its backers of an “unprecedented attack…
Criminal case launched against person attacking Armenian church in Istanbul
The prosecutor’s office asks the court to sentence him to one year and four months in prison…
 Armenian patriarch writes letter to Knesset speaker
He expressed feelings of deep disappointment over speaker’s decision…
 Man arrested for breaking into Armenian church in US
The Saints Vartanantz Armenian Church in Chelmsford, Massachusetts...
 Light aircraft makes emergency landing at UK beach
Subsequently, the coast guards helped the pilot take the plane to a safe place…
 Armenia President, catholicoi confer on current demonstrations
There are numerous accumulated problems that need immediate solution…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news