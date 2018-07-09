Liturgy to be served at Surb Khach Church in Turkey

The liturgy will be served at Surb Khach Armenian Church on Akhtamar Island after a three-year interruption, Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople reported.

Since 2010, a pilgrimage has been organized, but in the past three years the Turkish authorities have banned the holding of the liturgy "for security purposes.”

The Patriarchate of Constantinople applied to the relevant authorities for a liturgy on Akhtamar and received permission. This year the pilgrimage will take place on September 9 along with liturgy at 11:00.