Argentina Ambassador: Eurnekian to build business center to replace former foreign ministry building

The changes made in Armenia and the expectations following them will also affect the Armenians of Argentina, Argentina's ambassador to Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia said on Monday at the press conference dedicated to Independence Day of Argentina.

He says the velvet revolution in Armenia was implemented “virtuously”.

“What happened in Armenia was an expression of social, public, economic and political demand. Every change brings forth expectations and the readiness to feel those expectations will affect the Argentineans of Armenian descent. Armenians, who once settled in Argentina, now maintain close ties with Armenia. Moreover, those ties are not just emotional: they invest in Armenia thus supporting Armenia's development.”

The ambassador hopes Argentineans will now make more investments in Armenia: “We hope that this readiness will be more active”.

Argentina's ambassador in Armenia emphasized the fact that Armenian-Argentinean economic relations are developing, investments are growing: “The investments made in Armenia are quite substantial. Besides already existing investments, there are new programs like the project of a new business center to replace former foreign ministry building by the entrepreneur Eduardo Eurnekian. Another focus of the Argentinean Armenians is the investments in greenhouses in Tavush province: about 120 greenhouses have already been built there. There is also another tendency to transform the donations into investments thus making them more beneficial”.

He says bilateral trade has reached $8 million since the zero point in 1998.

“However, the two countries face a lot of difficulties in the sphere of bilateral trade due to the huge distance: more creativity is needed. Armenia is a landlocked country, the Armenian market is small, so the emphasis is on goods that logistically can be exported more easily. At the moment we are working on exporting agricultural goods and audio devices,” the ambassador added.

Speaking about Armenian products that can be demanded at the Argentinean market he mentioned Armenian wine and IT products.