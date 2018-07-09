Armenian defense minister: My son also joins the army, but I won't allow such attention

Such attention drawn to one person is inappropriate, said Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters Monday, July 9 when speaking about seeing Armenian PM's son off to the army.
"Thousands of boys join the army, why pay such attention? Seeing PM Nikol Pashinyan's son off is praiseworthy but this kind of attention is wrong”, he emphasized.
The minister doesn't exclude the fact that the attention is probably because the sons of state officials were not joining the army before, but believes that public attention should have limits.
Tonoyan says his son will also join the army in a few days, but he won't allow such attention.
“Believe me, I won't let that happen”, he emphasized.
He also mentioned that the cases of the officials' sons, who got military deferment under privileged circumstances, will be investigated.
"Certain investigations are being carried out. In case of violations their "right" to serve has to be restored".