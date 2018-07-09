News
Second president’s office: Kocharyan ready for interrogation on March 1 case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan has received a notification from Special Investigation Service on interrogation as a witness, said Viktor Soghomonyan, head of the Armenian second president’s office.

Soghomonyan said they received the notification at 15:30 on July 6. Robert Kocharyan will return to Armenia sooner than July 25, after which he is willing to answer the questions of Special Investigation Service in person.  If needed, Robert Kocharyan is ready to answer the questions in print or any other way of communication.

Soghomonyan said they suggest videotaping the interrogation entirely to publicize it later if needed. He noted that they don't see any problems, and Robert Kocharyan has no issues for not participating in the interrogation.

Special Investigative Service has called Kocharyan as a witness as a part of investigation into the March 1 events in Yerevan.

 
