News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 09
USD
482.61
EUR
568.13
RUB
7.69
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.61
EUR
568.13
RUB
7.69
Show news feed
Artsakh FM receives Lebanese businessman
Artsakh FM receives Lebanese businessman
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian received the Lebanese businessman, Nicolas Abou Fayssal.

Masis Mayilian welcomed the visit of Nicolas Abou Fayssal to Artsakh, noting the importance of familiarizing the Lebanese entrepreneur with the economic potential of the Republic.

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh noted that the development of foreign economic relations and attraction of foreign investments are among the priorities of the Foreign Ministry and profile structures of the Republic, and for the complex implementation of these tasks the authorities of Artsakh are taking consistent steps to ensure stable and transparent frameworks for economic activity in the country and to establish a favorable investment climate.

During the meeting, Masis Mayilian also briefed the Lebanese businessman on the situation created in the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict zone and on the steps taken to ensure security and conditions for the peaceful development of Artsakh.

Nicolas Abou Fayssal is the founder of the company “Gardenia Grain D'Or”, which is one of the largest enterprises engaged in agriculture in Lebanon. The company is represented in 50 countries of the world.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Brussels
The meeting will take place in Brussels on July 11...
 CSTO chief concerned over situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
The CSTO Secretariat is convinced of the need for an exclusively peaceful solution...
 Armenia FM on Karabakh peace talks: Now it’s necessary to decide what the next steps will be
There is an evolution in the substance of the negotiation process…
 MFA: Armenia has been and remains negotiating party
The negotiations are on the Karabakh issue, and the main subject here is Karabakh…
 FM Mnatsakanyan on Russia analysts’ anti-Armenian statements in Azerbaijan: It’s negative phenomenon
But at the same time, he recalled that Armenia was developing its relations with Russia…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 155 times in passing week
The Artsakh army, however, continues to confidently master the operative and tactical situation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news