Armenian president congratulates newly-elected president of Colombia

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian congratulated the newly-elected president of the Republic of Colombia Ivan Duque Marquez in connection with his reelection.
The congratulatory message states: “My warm congratulations to you on being elected as the president of the Republic of Colombia. We wish you success and achievements at this responsible mission of yours. I am sure that with joint efforts new life could be given to bilateral relations between Armenia and Colombia that will benefit our nations.”