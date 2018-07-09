News
Monday
July 09
Armenian president congratulates newly-elected president of Colombia
Armenian president congratulates newly-elected president of Colombia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian congratulated the newly-elected president of the Republic of Colombia Ivan Duque Marquez in connection with his reelection.

The congratulatory message states: “My warm congratulations to you on being elected as the president of the Republic of Colombia. We wish you success and achievements at this responsible mission of yours. I am sure that with joint efforts new life could be given to bilateral relations between Armenia and Colombia that will benefit our nations.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
